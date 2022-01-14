ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone season 5: Show EP on series’ future and beyond

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 5 is hopefully going to premiere at some point this year and if you haven’t noticed, this show is becoming an empire. There is a prequel on Paramount+, a potential spin-off about the 6666 ranch coming down the line, and there’s potentially for merchandise, conventions, and a whole lot...

cartermatt.com

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Praise One Character as ‘Silent Workhorse’ of the Series

Another season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” has come to pass but fans will continue to buzz about season four. The fourth season of “Yellowstone” was a high-octane thrill ride from the very beginning. As many fans correctly speculated, this season was full of twists and turns. Season four also introduced us to a number of new characters that will no doubt have an impact on the “Yellowstone” future. Newcomers like the orphan Carter, Market Equities head honcho Caroline Warner and activist Summer Higgins fall into this category. But while there are a number of new faces on the show, many of our favorite characters returned for this season as well. In a recent Reddit discussion, “Yellowstone” fans speak on their favorite character and what the show’s future could have in store for them.
timberlakesouthdakota.com

Dupree grad signed on as extra in Yellowstone TV series

Sometimes when people depart, they’ll jokingly say, “See you in the movies.” Well, if anyone said that to Shantell Brewer, Dupree Alumni from the Class of 2020, they’d be right! Brewer will be appearing in an upcoming episode of the very popular western TV series Yellowstone 1883 (which is set as a prequel to the Yellowstone series 1-3 seasons and will follow the Dutton family as they flee…
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
seattlepi.com

‘Yellowstone’ Producer on When to Expect Season 5, and How Its SAG Nomination Proves the Show Has Finally Conquered ‘All of the U.S.’

Most hit shows begin to see their ratings and awards recognition erode by Season 4. But for “Yellowstone,” it’s only beginning. With a SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble — the show’s first major kudos nod — executive producer David Glasser told Variety on Wednesday that he, showrunner Taylor Sheridan and the other keepers of the growing “Yellowstone” enterprise are ready to capitalize on the moment.
GeekTyrant

Rita Wilson Joins the Cast of the YELLOWSTONE Western Prequel Series 1883

Made a surprise appearance in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Western prequel series 1883. Now his wife, Rita Wilson has jumped on board the project and is set as a guest star. Wilson takes on the role of a character named Carolyn, “a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith...
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale theory: Is Coach Ben about to die?

As we prepare for the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, there are SO many different things to think about. Take, for example, the status of one Coach Ben. Think back to the start of the series, where we saw what looked to be a ritualistic tribal gathering led by a woman sporting some mysterious antlers. She’s been dubbed the “Antler Queen,” and there are already a number of different theories as to who that person could be.
Outsider.com

Why ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Have Concerns About Jimmy & Emily’s Future

When we last saw Jimmy Hurdstrom on “Yellowstone,” he was driving off into the sunset with his new fiancee, Emily. But happy endings don’t last forever, and some “Yellowstone” fans wonder whether Jimmy and Emily will last long-term. A curious fan posted a poll on Reddit earlier today asking fans if they thought the couple would stay together. As of 3:30 p.m EST, an overwhelming majority said yes, they think Jimmy and Emily will last.
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 spoilers: Show EP on Jamie, Young Ian’s new story

There are a lot of assorted teasers we’ve seen for Outlander season 6 already, but why not dive more into the story for Jamie and Young Ian?. The first thing we should note about these two is that they find themselves in a difficult position. They know that the Revolutionary War is coming, but they also don’t have the knowledge of foresight like Roger, Bree, or Claire. They have to make do in the world that is around them, and deal with all the different issues that come along with that. Jamie is also working as a liaison-of-sorts between the Native Americans and the British — or at least that’s what he seems to be doing in the early going. The two will spend time with the Cherokee but in doing so, Ian may find himself in a bit of an identity crisis.
cartermatt.com

The Challenge All Stars season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge All Stars season 3 to happen at Paramount+? Or, is this the end of the road?. We don’t think we have to spend too much time dealing with the minutiae of whether or not the show is coming back — it seems to be a sure thing. The Challenge is arguably the biggest franchise that MTV has save for a billion repeats of Ridiculousness, and we think they want the off-shoot to have just as long a life. It’s a jolt of nostalgia for people who remember the earlier years of this show, which has a very important role in reality TV history.
TV Fanatic

Yellowstone Season 4 Finale Shatters Ratings Records

Yellowstone continues to show that cable TV is not dying out in the near future. Paramount Network has unveiled some statistics for Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 10 -- the most recent finale for the Taylor Sheridan-created drama. On Paramount Network alone, the highly-anticipated conclusion managed 9.3 million total viewers --...
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 5: When will it start filming? A look ahead

When is filming going to kick off on Yellowstone season 5? We know there’s been a lot of chatter out there on the subject and understandably so. We still recognize that technically, the Paramount Network has not renewed the Kevin Costner series, not that this really matters all that much. It’s largely a foregone conclusion that it will be back, and at this point, it really comes down to when the cast and crew will start production and then also when it will premiere.
Pocket-lint.com

1883, the Yellowstone prequel series: Release date, trailers, and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - The hit TV series Yellowstone has just wrapped up its fourth season. If you're a fan, you're probably wondering what's next to come in the Dutton universe. Well, it's being expanded, thanks to a spinoff prequel called 1883. Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show, including who it stars, what's it about, available trailers, how to watch, and even how to catch up before you watch the premiere.
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!. In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 5: What time is it streaming? New predictions

With 1883 season 1 episode 5 streaming this weekend on Paramount+, obviously there is a great deal of story to dive into here!. So where should we begin? It only makes sense to start with the major details. This episode will arrive this weekend, and should be on the aforementioned streaming service at midnight. It’s an episode that will define so much further who all of these characters are, as well.
cartermatt.com

Archive 81 season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following its big premiere today, is there a chance at an Archive 81 season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, should we expect this to be the end of the road? There’s always a lot to talk about when it comes to a show like this, so we’re diving right in through the rest of this article.
Den of Geek

Yellowstone: Other Shows to Watch Next

You may have heard it by now but Yellowstone is a big deal. We’re not talking about the American national park (though that is also a big deal) but rather the Paramount Network series. This Kevin Costner-starring modern Western was a surprise hit from the beginning but reached new ratings heights in its most recent fourth season.
cartermatt.com

Where is Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ this week? Season 2 talk

Where is Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+ this week? Are you looking to check out more of the Jeremy Renner show? If you are hoping to get some more answers, we’re happy to prove some within!. The first order of business here, unfortunately, involves us getting the bad news...
The Independent

The Morning Show: Apple TV+ series renewed for season 3

The Morning Show has been renewed for a third season.The Apple TV+ show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as rival daytime TV presenters, aired its second season at the end of 2021.On Monday (10 January), it was announced that The Morning Show would be returning for a third season with new showrunner Charlotte Stoudt at the helm.Stoudt said: “I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show.“The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello...
