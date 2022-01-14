Yellowstone season 5: Show EP on series’ future and beyond

There are a lot of assorted teasers we’ve seen for Outlander season 6 already, but why not dive more into the story for Jamie and Young Ian?. The first thing we should note about these two is that they find themselves in a difficult position. They know that the Revolutionary War is coming, but they also don’t have the knowledge of foresight like Roger, Bree, or Claire. They have to make do in the world that is around them, and deal with all the different issues that come along with that. Jamie is also working as a liaison-of-sorts between the Native Americans and the British — or at least that’s what he seems to be doing in the early going. The two will spend time with the Cherokee but in doing so, Ian may find himself in a bit of an identity crisis.

