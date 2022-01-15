Principal’s Message

I am fairly certain that many of you are completely frustrated with this latest variant of COVID and the impact it has had on our school and more broadly your lives. There are some questions about the lunch and snack procedures we are implementing. First and foremost, please understand that we...
Welcome to the first week of classes in 2022! I’m looking forward to another excellent semester at the University of Houston-Downtown, one that will provide comprehensive academic and career preparation as well as lifelong learning opportunities for each of you. Being a part of UHD can be one of the most transformative and impactful decisions you will ever make, and I am eager to do my part to deliver on that promise.
Prior to the monthly Nebraska City Public Schools board of education meeting, each building principal and the middle and high school activities directors submit reports to the board. This year, the principals are using the following format:. Guiding Principle 1: High Quality Instruction and Learning Expectations (GP 1) Guiding Principle...
MORLEY — The latest addition to the Morley Stanwood Community schools staffing will be a new principal at the high school. As the district transitions back from break, the administration is looking forward to a fresh face in leadership at the school. Richard Wiersma, originally a graduate of Rockford...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A student walkout was held Tuesday in St. Paul, with hundreds across the district demanding better COVID-19 precautions to stay in school.
Some of the St. Paul students in the group Minnesota Teen Activists, which organized the walkout, met Tuesday morning to announce their demands for the district, which include more KN95 or N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
Last week, the district said all St. Paul schools will remain open for in-person learning, as several other districts shifted online. The district says...
I hope you have some nice plans to stay warm this long weekend. As a reminder, school is closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. As you may know, each year at Bates students learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Below is the recent work of one kindergarten class. After reading several books about Martin Luther King, students proudly shared with me what they had learned about Dr. King’s dream and how it relates to them.
*On Friday, we had our Penguin Plunge walk to school day. At the School Council meeting this past week, we reviewed proposed staffing additions that are being proposed in the budget for the upcoming school year. For all WPS elementary schools, the proposals include an adjustment counselor, an additional math specialist and an additional building aide. We also continued to discuss a School Council initiative focused on social-emotional learning. As a reminder, we are planning to have 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students complete a questionnaire that answers SEL related questions. The results from this questionnaire will be used to help identify areas for improvement and to determine action steps to help address these areas for improvement. Stay tuned for updates on the work of the School Council in future principal letters.
I’m writing today to start a new step in our communication of Covid information from the High School. Recently the district made the decision to no longer do the intricate contact tracing we have been doing up until now. Dr. Lussier spoke about this in his Covid update to the School Committee last night. Our nurses will still contact trace for situations that they deem to be of greatest risk. The state and the Wellesley Department of Health both recently made the decision to no longer do contact tracing as it was overwhelming staff to the point where it was unmanageable.
We are happy to report that things are stable at Adams to start this second week of the new year. We are seeing more positive Covid cases versus what we saw at any point in time over the past two years, but not by much. There doesn’t seem to be any evidence of transmissions in the building so far, and that is likely due to the diligence of the students and staff in wearing masks, distancing and eating lunches outside, when possible, in addition to the high vaccination rate in the Adams community. We are continuing to separate grade levels and we have open windows and running air purifiers in every classroom.
”Thus says the LORD: “Stand in the ways and see, And ask for the old paths, where the good way is, And walk in it; Then you will find rest for your souls….”. A little over two weeks into 2022 has already proven to be a roller-coaster for many, and we aren’t even out of January! A new year can mean many things to many of us. For some, it means a new opportunity. For others, it means much of the same hustle and bustle of the previous year, the only difference being “22” as opposed to “21.” Any one already stressed out? What is your “happy place” you retreat to in hard times? Let me share mine.
