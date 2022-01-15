Texas AG Ken Paxton Given 4 Days to Produce Records Tied to Jan. 6 Rally Appearance
The district attorney's office will pursue civil litigation "seeking injunctive and declaratory relief" if Paxton doesn't turn over the...www.newsweek.com
I’m more interested in seeing him prosecuted for the things he’s done right here in Texas. Paxton has used his position to feather his own nest from the minute he took office.
Let’s be honest here Paxton is a criminal well before this con job of January6th with the advent of the trump crime show it made it that much easier for ole left eye to Join another well established trump crime family. What ever happened to the investigation that Paxton has been under forever? That’s right he cleared himself didn’t he? If all criminals had that advantage there would be very few criminals in the legal system correct?
at least he won't be allowed to investigate himself on this. and, of course, not find anything wrong.
