Poloncarz on COVID-19 numbers: 'We're hoping we've peaked'

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was on-hand for an event at the Tewksbury Lodge on Ohio Street on Friday, addressing transformational opportunities possible with adequate infrastructure investments in Western New York. The event highlighted some potential improvements being looked at for Buffalo, including a waterfront parkway at Tifft Street, as well as the rehabilitation of the deteriorated and functionally obsolete bridge on Louisiana Street that crosses the I-190.

Following the press conference, Poloncarz took some additional time to address some questions spreading over a number of topics.

It has been common since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic for Poloncarz to provide a weekly COVID-19 update for Erie County, alongside Erie County Health Commissioner, Dr. Burstein. This week, however, folks did not hear from the Erie County Executive with the latest regarding the virus and the Omicron variant in the region.

When asked about the latest update regarding COVID-19 numbers in Erie County, Poloncarz was hopeful that the county has reached its peak with the Omicron variant.

"The new cases are not over last week's, with regards to raw total, and the percentage positive is going down from last week," Poloncarz said. "Also another positive: Individuals who were hospitalized for COVID in Erie County, that number has dropped over the last 3-4 days. So we're hoping we've peaked. We think we may have peaked. We'll have a much better idea next week if we keep seeing this trend for the next few days, but we had a really, really bad three weeks with new cases and exploiting hospitalizations.

"Lord, I hope we've peaked, because we really don't want to continue this trend."

Poloncarz had announced earlier on Friday via Twitter that another 57 people had died of COVID-19 between the time period of Wednesday, Dec. 29 through Thursday, Jan. 6. Of the 57 people who died from COVID-19, four of them were under the age of 50 and none of them were fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci had said with Omicron's extraordinary and unprecedented degree of transmissibility, it will "ultimately find just about everybody." Despite that thinking, Poloncarz said the people still need to do all they can to look out for one another to try and minimize the spread of the virus.

"There are still certain individuals in our community who are highly at risk for getting a serious illness, or death from COVID," Poloncarz said. "What I want the public to understand is while it's possible everyone might catch COVID, we have to protect ourselves and protect the people who are most at risk. Those are our older members of the population, as well as those who may have a comorbidity or two... or they're immunocompromised.

"We still need to be our brother's and sister's keeper. Wear a mask inside, wear a mask when you're around a lot of people, even outdoors, and ensure that we protect everyone. While you, yourself, could catch it and not get very sick, you could pass it on to someone who could die from it. That's what we're trying to do is avoid those deaths."

One way Erie County has worked to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant has been by working with local municipalities to distribute free at-home COVID-19 test kits to their residents. Poloncarz said more than 80,000 rapid at-home tests were distributed, and there are more on the way for the region.

"We have about a quarter-million on order that we're waiting for," he said. "Some of which are going to go for the test-to-stay program in schools, and others for the general public. You can only give away what you have, and we don't have them yet. When we get them, we'll let the public know how they can acquire them, whether it's through the municipalities or, as we originally planned, the libraries or a different method."

Meanwhile, Saturday night brings playoff football to Western New York, as the Buffalo Bills are set to host the New England Patriots in the AFC Wild Card Round at Highmark Stadium. While conditions are not expected to be blustery, as they were in their Week 13 matchup in Orchard Park, temperatures are expected to hover around zero as the night goes on, with wind chills dipping into the negative single-digits.

For those people going to the game on Saturday, Poloncarz is pleading for people to come properly dressed for the occasion.

"We certainly are hoping that people are smart when they go to the games and that they're bundled up. They wear appropriate clothing," the County Executive said. "They also might want to consider wearing a mask while they're even in the stands, because it will protect their face. If you're sitting out there, it's zero degrees and there's a little wind, you can have frost bite. ... Even if they don't necessarily feel they need to wear a mask for COVID, I would recommend it."

On top of Saturday's playoff action in Orchard Park, Poloncarz was asked about any update regarding the status of negotiations pertaining to a new Bills stadium between Erie County, the Bills, New York State and the NFL. His response was status quo.

"The conversations are ongoing," Poloncarz said. "I can tell you right now there's conversations going on today, there were conversations going on yesterday, and they're ongoing. It's a tough transaction, it's a very complicated transaction, but we've had lots of negotiations, and that's always a good sign. I've been around long enough for many different types of transactions to know if you're not talking, that's a bad sign. The parties are talking, so hopefully we'll get a deal done soon, but we're not there yet."

