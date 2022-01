Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to alarm clocks, most people have a "set it and forget it" approach. Once we make the decision to wake up to the sound of a song, a faraway jungle, or a blaring bell, we stick to it—day after day. But when's the last time you considered whether your alarm clock is actually working for you, or whether it's time to switch things up? Consider this your wake-up call: It might be time for a new one.

