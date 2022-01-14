ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,482 new cases, 441 new recoveries

By Star-Tribune staff
 5 days ago

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,482 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,127 and the number of probable cases rising by 355 since Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 441 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 3,258 (4,792 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 91 as of Thursday (up from 77 Wednesday, no data Friday).

Deaths: 1,588 (16 announced this week, 62 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 631,006

First vaccine doses given: 262,791

Second vaccine doses given:234,060

Booster doses given: 99,378

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,506

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 4,970

Janssen doses given: 21,979

Janssen boosters given: >1,322

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 774 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,792. That number is up 3,420 from a month ago.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

