Experts reveal how Marilyn Monroe was a feminist trailblazer

arcamax.com
What's on TV this week: Marilyn Monroe, Michelle Obama, dinosaurs, Duran Duran and more
Hello, Norma Jeane: The four-part docuseries “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” takes a fresh look at the life and career of Hollywood’s most iconic star. Jessica Chastain narrates. 6 and 7 p.m. CNN; concludes Jan. 23. A teen’s new BFF comes with some serious red flags in the new...
womenandhollywood.com
CNN Lines Up “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” Docuseries, Jessica Chastain Narrates
Marilyn Monroe and her legacy will be reconsidered in the latest CNN Original Series. A press release has announced that the four-part docuseries “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” will premiere January 16. The project is narrated by two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain and produced by RAW (CNN’s “Three Identical Strangers”).
When Marilyn Monroe learned she was underpaid, she had a bold response
When Marilyn Monroe discovered her costar was being paid more than three times more than her, she said no more. Experts now say this is an early instance of Time's Up. Tune in Sunday at 9 p.m. ET to watch CNN's new series "Reframed: Marilyn Monroe."
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Marilyn Monroe, Joltin' Joe and more: 14 iconic photos taken on January 14
Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were marriedn a civil ceremony at San Francisco City Hall on Jan. 14, 1954. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were captured from that date.
tvinsider.com
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe
Reclaiming the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe, a woman ahead of her time. SUNDAY: A four-part docuseries about the immortal sex-symbol movie star begins with back-to-back episodes, tracing the journey of Norma Jeane Mortenson into the exotic and troubled icon Marilyn Monroe. The opening hour depicts her first encounters with Hollywood’s studio system, and the second finds her overcoming an early sex scandal (a nude calendar photo) to become a major star who was unafraid to leverage her sexuality and popularity.
Raleigh News & Observer
What to Watch Sunday: Marilyn Monroe documentary series starts on CNN
The Real Murders of Atlanta (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series portrays the homicide cases that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases.
Channel 3000
How Marilyn took the male-led film industry and flipped it on its head
Marilyn Monroe went down in the history books as a blonde bombshell who many wrote off as just a pretty face. But Monroe was a trailblazer. When she was dismissed as a replaceable actress, Monroe knew her worth and boldly advocated for herself. “She was finding her power,” said photographer...
Vanity Fair
Marilyn Monroe Was “Never a Victim”: Seven Ways She Masterminded Her Career
Sixty years after Marilyn Monroe’s death, the blond bombshell is still remembered as a tragic figure—a passive victim of a patriarchal Hollywood. But as Monroe’s friend, 92-year-old Amy Greene, tells us, “She was never a victim, sweetheart. Never in a million years. She was a young, vital woman who loved life, loved parties, and had a good time.”
CNN’s Marilyn Monroe Docuseries Is Ridiculously Reductive
Marilyn Monroe was a timeless beauty, a great movie star, a gifted comedian, and a complicated human being whose personal and professional struggles played out in the harsh glare of Hollywood’s spotlight. Reframed: Marilyn Monroe, however, cares little for Monroe’s complexity. Per its title, CNN’s four-part docuseries (Jan. 16) about the actress’ life and career aims to rewrite Monroe’s legacy, recasting her as a figure who wasn’t a passive, tragic victim but, instead, was a fighting feminist trailblazer who stood up to a misogynistic, paternalistic culture that sought to bring her low. That was, in part, true, although this non-fiction affair’s praise is so uniformly insistent that it ultimately plays as a one-note agenda-driven work intent on reimagining and celebrating the icon in inflated, and distinctly modern, #MeToo fashion.
Celebrities who died in 2022
Here are the stars who we said goodbye to this year, including celebrities such as Bob Saget, André Leon Talley, and Sidney Poitier.
arcamax.com
TV best bets: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, John Cena, 'Ray Donovan: The Movie,' Marilyn Monroe
The big movie of the week is Apple TV+’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand debuting Friday. It’s an historical thriller written and directed by Joel Coen and based on the Shakespeare play. HBO Max’s most notable release it its TV series...
EW.com
Mariah Carey expecting twins
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
EW.com
Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
thecurrent-online.com
Britney Spears: Pregnancy Is Official! Fiancee Drops Massive Confirmation
Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari shared their holiday plans with fans of the pop icon. They are planning a lot of babies. As Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari was leaving the gym, a curious photographer from TMZ asked him their plans for the holidays together. His candid answer...
'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'
The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
TODAY.com
In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021
We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
‘16 and Pregnant’ star Jordan Cashmyer dead at 26
Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on “16 and Pregnant,” has died. She was 26. Cashmyer’s stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, announced the news Sunday on Jordan’s father’s Facebook page alongside a black-and-white photo of the late reality star. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants....
Celebrity deaths 2022: All the actors, singers and more we lost this year
Hollywood is in mourning in the new year over the deaths of celebrities including NFL legend Dan Reeves and Oscar-nominated “Last Picture Show” director Peter Bogdanovich. Below, Page Six remembers the actors, singers and other stars we’ve lost in 2022. Peter Bogdanovich. July 30, 1939-Jan. 6, 2022.
Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
Radar Online.com
'16 And Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer's Baby Daddy Michael Schaffer Died Four Months Before Her Mystery Passing
Jordan Cashmyer's mysterious death came just four months after her fiancé and baby daddy's sudden passing. Michael Schaffer died months before. The 16 & Pregnant star's family confirmed her death over the weekend. Article continues below advertisement. Jordan's cause of death has not been determined. She was only 26...
