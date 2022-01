The Chiefs received the football to start the second half, and the Kansas City offense picked up right where they left off in the first half. Mahomes was able to move the ball with ease, converting on third and long along the way. Big plays to McKinnon out of the backfield and Kelce down the sideline set up the Chiefs in a first and goal situation. It looked like Tyreek Hill took it into the end zone for the score, but the play was ruled he was down at the goal line. On third and goal, Mahomes hit his eligible offensive tackle for the touchdown. The extra point made the score 28-7 with 10:13 remaining in the third quarter.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO