Nature frowns on visitors from the north

As of August 2, 2021, masks are required inside the Visitor Information Center for all patrons including those who are fully vaccinated. The soaring roof of Albert Frey’s Tramway gas station is a Palm Springs landmark, and home to the Official Palm Springs Visitor Information Center. The iconic soaring roof building welcomes over 200,000 visitors each year from all over the world to discover where to stay, play, shop and dine in Palm Springs. The guest services staff can assist you with your stay in Palm Springs regarding accommodations, dining, shopping, museums, attractions and events. In addition, the Visitors Center has gift items, maps, souvenirs and Palm Springs-logo apparel for sale.
Comments / 0