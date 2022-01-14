ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature frowns on visitors from the north

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature has a way of setting the pace for what many of us do in life and that can be good, bad or in between. Last week and...

www.apg-wi.com

Whiskey Riff

Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever

Oh, so they’re bagging some MONSTERS over there in Indiana now. Dustin Huff, an Indiana hunter, harvested the biggest whitetail the state has seen in a decade, according to Wide Open Spaces.  It’s still unofficial at the moment, but the 211-4/8 inch deer should hold up as the new Indiana state record, a crossbow world record, the second biggest typical whitetail buck of ALL TIME. Only two inches short of the world record of the typical whitetail, killed by Milo Hansen […] The post Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
INDIANA STATE
coolcleveland.com

North Chagrin Nature Center Hosts its “Owl Hoot-enanny”

Sat 1/15 @ 11AM-4PM There are about 8 different types of owls living in Ohio and in the winter, with trees bare, they’re easier to spot. Just last week, at the Lakefront Nature Center, we saw several people will binoculars who told us they were responding to reports of a sighting of the Saw-whet owl.
CLEVELAND, OH
Block Island Times

Winter Visitors

We didn’t have a lot when I was little, not many of us did. And we lived out here, in the middle of nowhere, it seems in retrospect. So, my mother used what we had to entertain me, in those early years of clear memory, when school started with the first grade and my only sibling was a convenient, for him, six years older than I.
LIFESTYLE
APG of Wisconsin

Natural Connections: Coming home to an exciting discovery: wolves!

It’s not those feelings of comfort and familiarity I’m looking forward to, though. I’m eager to see which of my many wild neighbors have walked down my driveway. An inch or two of snow on top of the last pass of the plow truck provided excellent tracking last weekend, and big tracks quilting the median had me bouncing in the driver’s seat. After parking, I walked back to investigate. There, within a few dozen feet of the house, I spotted the first tracks. Four toes. Claws. Roughly the size of the palm of my hand. Could it be? This would be a first for my yard.
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

‘This Place Is Pretty Breathtaking’: Snow Activities At Whitewater State Park

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — At Whitewater State Park in Winona County, it doesn’t matter if it’s above or below 30 degrees — people show up for one particular snow activity. Even with the ground covered in a blanket of January snow, Whitewater finds a way to stand out. There are bluffs that seem to push up, beaver dams that push across and a creek that pushes its way through it all. Every part of it can be seen if you have just the right footwear. “I’ve been snowshoeing out here since high school,” Kelly Allen-Sobeck of Rochester said. Kelly and her crew are part of...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
whiterivernow.com

White River Wonderland Ferris Wheel attracts visitors from across the country

Despite persistent inclement weather, the White River Wonderland Ferris Wheel attracted 5,387 riders during last month’s ten-day run, according to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC). “In 2020, we partnered with the City to add the Ferris wheel to the already impressive list of attractions at the White...
BATESVILLE, AR
APG of Wisconsin

Sharing the road

I don’t know my fellow trail users personally, and they don’t know me. There’s little chance of us meeting; for the most part, I use the trail in the snow by winter’s light, they by cold and starry night. It works out fine. What also works...
SPORTS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
visitpalmsprings.com

Visitor Information

As of August 2, 2021, masks are required inside the Visitor Information Center for all patrons including those who are fully vaccinated. The soaring roof of Albert Frey’s Tramway gas station is a Palm Springs landmark, and home to the Official Palm Springs Visitor Information Center. The iconic soaring roof building welcomes over 200,000 visitors each year from all over the world to discover where to stay, play, shop and dine in Palm Springs. The guest services staff can assist you with your stay in Palm Springs regarding accommodations, dining, shopping, museums, attractions and events. In addition, the Visitors Center has gift items, maps, souvenirs and Palm Springs-logo apparel for sale.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
APG of Wisconsin

A dark walk reveals the light

Earlier this week I slipped out of the house to take a walk. It was dark and cold but I bundled up and had my favorite walking stick. All looked promising, all looked fresh and exciting. Sometimes there is nothing as good as an outdoors night walk. There were times...
ENTERTAINMENT
APG of Wisconsin

Tiger Cat Lake Assn. announces 2021 Pike Improvement Project winners

Recently, the Tiger Cat Flowage Lake Association (TCFLA) Inc. announced the award winners of its 2021 Pike Improvement Project. The project was a northern pike fishing contest from June 1 to Dec. 1. Those who caught fish registered the actual fish or a photo and each registration generated a ticket used in a drawing to award the grand prize. First and second prize winners were based on the number of fish registered.
CATS
APG of Wisconsin

Moose Lake News

This is the information that everyone has been waiting for. JB’s Moose Lake Shack is within days of opening. The former Charlie’s Restaurant was sold to Jared Burton and his wife Lian a little less than one year ago. Jared and his father, Bryan, wanted to do most of the remodeling work themselves. Bryan comes from a construction background so the knowledge was there. Jared said even if they wanted to hire it done there weren’t any contractors available because of high demand for construction workers in our area.
ECONOMY
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hi, my name is Hansel and guess what? I just had a birthday! And it’s a pretty exciting birthday ‘cause it was my first birthday. I would love to find a family to celebrate my future birthdays with me but I do have a couple of requirements. Apparently, and this is news to me, you can’t eat livestock? WHAT? So I personally wouldn’t mind going to a home with livestock BUT the staff says I’m not allowed. So I guess a home with no small animals would be best for me. I do get along with other dogs and would be fine in a home with kids! Apply today.
PETS

