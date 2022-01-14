New Lunch Spot in Downtown Evansville Serves Up Delicious Street Tacos

Yesterday I discovered something that still has me baffled today. How did I make it 32 years in life without knowing that there are purple potatoes?!. Last night, I was at the Reba concert at the Ford Center in Evansville. In the area outside of the suites, there was a buffet. So, my mom and I were getting our food when I saw a sign that said "Cheddar Bacon Potatoes". I opened up the lid to discover something that literally made me take a step back. The potatoes that were being served were purple! Never in my life have I seen a purple potato. When I say that these potatoes were purple, I am not just talking about the skin. No, the inside of these potatoes was legit purple.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO