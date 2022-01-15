ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must See: 11 Stunning Local Photos of the Hudson Valley in the Winter

By Jonah
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 5 days ago
How many times has this happened to you: You start to do a normal task, like taking out the trash or bringing your dog outside for a walk, and you are stopped in your tracks by what you see in front of you. The natural beauty of our area is one...

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s ‘Best Beer Bar’ Plans to Open New ‘Lager Haus’

A new beer mecca is being launched by the folks behind the insanely popular Dutchess Bier Cafe. Visiting the Dutchess Bier Cafe is the next best thing to taking a plane to Belgium. As someone who's been lucky enough to explore the small beer cafes in Brugge, Brussels and the surrounding countryside, the restaurant and bar on Main Street in Fishkill does everything right.
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Orange County Bakery Finds New Home

A popular Orange County bakery has relocated to a new location and has rebranded with a new name. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. With the upcoming closing of Emporium Square, they are moving forward under a new name and location. Diplomat Cafe opened at 190 West Main St. in Goshen over the weekend with a grand opening celebration.
6 of our Favorite Things About Middletown, New York

It's a city with some "hometown" flavor and we LOVE IT!!. With Hudson Valley being one of the largest regions in the state of New York, we have so many small towns that don't get the recognition they deserve. We at the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show are here to change that with the weekly celebration of our "hometown of the week".
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Just How Cold Did It Feel in Parts Of the Hudson Valley?

It's pretty cold this weekend, we know. As temperatures plummeted overnight Friday, the Hudson Valley woke up the next morning with temps around zero. But there's also the issue with the winds. Strong, gusty winds roared across the region early Saturday morning, sending wind chills way down to well below zero. Just how cold does the air feel in some parts of the Hudson Valley today?
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Most Affordable House for Sale in Orange County is in…

I've said it once before but it bears repeating: Hudson Valley real estate pricing is ridiculous. Well, kind of. There are still some affordable gems on the market but it takes some digging; just last week I showed you that the cheapest house for sale in Poughkeepsie even has a pool. But what about on the west (and best) side of the Hudson River? While Orange County is tenth-wealthiest county in the entire state, there are still some homes that are actually realistic for those of us not choosing which Range Rover to use when you bring your Pomeranian to the doggy spa.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

NYSP: New York Group Stole $250,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Store

Two men were arrested. Police say the two men led cops on a wild chase after stealing $250,000 from a popular store. On Tuesday, New York State Police arrested Jarred Sweeney, 32, of Brooklyn. Sweeny was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and grand larceny, all felonies. He was arraigned in the Town of Monroe Court and released on an appearance ticket.
MONROE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Why Hudson Valley Phone Users Should Immediately Turn Off 5G

If you're using a 5G enabled phone in the Hudson Valley, tech experts say it needs to be turned off. There's been lots of hype over 5G service. Phone companies are touting the new technology's ability to speed up your mobile internet connection and handle large amounts of data. Those living in the Hudson Valley, however, may have noticed that their service has actually gotten worse and their batteries are dying quicker. There's a very good reason for that.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fishkill, New York Has a Monopoly Game & It’s at a Local Store

Of all the places in the Hudson Valley why Fishkill? I wonder what they consider Boardwalk and Park Place?. Soon the new surge from the Omicron variat will be in the rearview mirror and we will once again feel safe to get together for family game night. If that's the case and you love in Fishkill or have ever been there then we may have found the perfect game for you.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

