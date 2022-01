PORT HUENEME, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Recognized as being the fourth largest container port on the West Coast, the Port of Hueneme recently secured a new charter vessel with FedEx Logistics. The vessel, the first of three, departed on January 4th from Port Humen, China and is set to arrive by the end of January 2022. The charter vessel has a capacity of 300 53 ft. containers per sailing that contains electronics, automotive materials, and garments, as well as general department store merchandise, which are essential items that will get to the store shelves right away for purchasing.

