Public Safety

Ex-Mexican prosecutor so corrupt he betrayed drug cartel

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A former Mexican state prosecutor was so corrupt that even the crooks who paid him off couldn't trust him....

www.wcn247.com

The Associated Press

Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state has denied any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco won the governorship of Morelos, just...
SOCCER
KVIA

105 Mexican immigration agents linked to corruption

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s immigration agency says 105 of its agents have been reported to the internal affairs division for allegedly corrupt behavior. The National Immigration Institute did not describe the purported wrongdoing Thursday, but said it was combatting extortion, as when border agents demand bribes to allow people to enter the country. A sample of that corruption temptation was on display Jan. 6, when a group of Venezuelan migrants landed at the Mexico City airport. When they lined up at immigration checkpoints, an agent reported that each one had a $100 bill tucked into their passport. The Venezuelans did not have the proper papers to enter Mexico, and were sent back to their country.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Oil-stealing Mexican cartel boss sentenced to 60 years behind bars

A notorious Mexican cartel leader who became one of the country’s most wanted criminals by stealing oil has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, prosecutors said. José Antonio Yépez, the crime boss known as “El Marro” (The Mallet), was arrested in 2020. Yépez is considered responsible for a huge surge in violence in the once-peaceful state of Guanajuato.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona border cop says Mexican cartels war not something easy to win

YUMA, Ariz. - Arizona border cops are sounding the alarm on an increasingly violent situation at the Southern border. "This isn’t a war, this isn’t something we are going to win," Maj. Damon Cecil from the Arizona Department of Public Safety told Fox News. "Honestly, if we were looking at winning this, we’d be having to take the fight to where the enemy is, which is across the border."
YUMA, AZ
AFP

Child dies crossing river between Mexico, US

The body of a child who apparently drowned trying to cross from Mexico to the United States has been pulled from the Rio Grande along the border, authorities said. The girl, believed to be Venezuelan, was found Tuesday in the river with no vital signs next to Acuna in the state of Coahuila, the Mexican National Institute of Migration (INM) said. A search had been launched after US Border Patrol notified Mexico about a missing child wearing a red jacket, denim pants and white socks, INM officials said in a statement. "The INM regrets the death of the migrant girl, and reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding people ... with special attention to those who are part of vulnerable groups, such as girls, boys and adolescents," it said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxsanantonio.com

DEA busts drug ring tied to Sinaloa Cartel

SAN ANTONIO — "These counterfeit pills, we're seeing the most we've ever seen here in the United States," says Dante Sorianello, the assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in the San Antonio district. A major drug bust ring tied to the Sinaloa Cartel results in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

US releases new wanted photo for El Chapo’s son

The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimevoice.com

Decade-Long ICE/HSI Investigation Climaxes for Transnational Sinaloa Cartel Drug Trafficker’s Money Laundering

SAN DIEGO – A Federal Prison sentencing was the well-earned ending for a Sinaloa Cartel associate. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security (HSI) investigation – lasting nearly a decade – gave their just reward to Roberto Gallegos-Lechuga (39), of Sinaloa, Mexico for his role in supervising and managing couriers who helped smuggle bulk cash across the U.S.-Mexico.
SAN DIEGO, CA
insideedition.com

Teen Daughter of Slain Photojournalist Finds His Body After He Was Shot Dead Leaving His Mexico Home

After reporter and photographer Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who covered crime and violence, was shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, it was his 16-year-old daughter who found the body, his wife, Elena Martínez, said. The teen had heard three gunshots and found her father’s body by his car, outside of their home in the Camino Verde neighborhood, she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY

