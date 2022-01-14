Senegal vs Guinea LIVE: Sadio Mane goes up against Liverpool team-mate Naby Keita at AFCON with both sides looking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the tournament

Senegal will face off against Guinea in their second Africa Cup of Nations clash on Friday, with Sadio Mane's men looking to maintain their 100 per cent to the tournament.

Mane will be up against his fellow Liverpool team-mate - midfielder Naby Keita, who will be leading Guinea's efforts at AFCON.

Both sides won their opening games 1-0, so they will be desperate to maintain their momentum and push towards qualification for the knockouts.

