It may be a bit naive to think that today’s circumstances are the same as those early weeks of lockdown in 2020—we have more science and a vaccine for one thing—but, as I sit at my desk writing this, I know that outside, the weather in New York City is bitter cold, the COVID-19 testing lines are long, hospitals are overwhelmed, and the risks of getting sick while doing the most basic tasks are higher than ever. It’s not the same, but it certainly feels … close. A commonly felt side effect of letting those familiar feelings creep in is a propensity to turn my back on the wardrobe I recently brought back into my life, throw on sweatpants and slippers, and lock my doors until further notice.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO