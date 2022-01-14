ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Former Little Leaguer still racking up hits

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Little Leaguers dream of one day playing in the Majors, but Conner Smith was different. Back in 2013, Smith’s South Nashville team reached the Little League World Series, and he was asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. “I want to be a...

www.mlb.com

ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Commentator Has Died At 79

On Tuesday night, the sports world mourned the loss of a longtime college football broadcaster. Ron Franklin, a longtime ESPN play-by-play commentator for football and basketball, passed away according to multiple reports. He was 79 years old. “Just got the sad news that my friend Ron Franklin has passed away,”...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

J.J. Watt has harsh comments for Cardinals after playoff loss

JJ Watt maintains high expectations for himself, his teams, and his teammates. That’s why he did not hold back after his Arizona Cardinals got blitzed 34-11 by the Los Angeles Rams in their NFC Wild Card playoff game on Monday night. Watt returned from a serious shoulder injury to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Braves legend Greg Maddux reveals the shocking reason why deal with Yankees fell through in 1992

The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves dominated the baseball world in the 1990s, as they were the two most successful franchises of the decade. Of course, the Yankees dynasty of the 90s was known for their homegrown core of players, such as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. The Braves dominated the National League thanks to one of the best starting pitching rotations that baseball fans will ever see, featuring Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz, though they were defeated by New York twice in the World Series. But, what if someone like Maddux, perhaps the best pitcher of his era, was on the Yankees instead? According to Maddux himself, he almost joined the Yankees in 1992 but the deal fell through for a shocking reason. Appearing on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast, Maddux revealed the shocking reason why his deal fell through with the Yankees.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NBA Forward Announces His Retirement At 33

Veteran NBA forward Chandler Parsons has hung up his basketball shoes for the last time. Parsons, 33, announced on Tuesday morning that he’s retiring. The veteran forward was involved in a serious car crash – which resulted from a drunk driver – back in 2020 that left him with several injuries.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Former ESPN Announcer Ron Franklin Dies at 79

AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement On Monday

A longtime MLB pitcher announced his retirement on Monday morning. Francisco Liriano is calling it a career, per Mike Maulini of FanSided. Liriano spent 21 seasons playing in the Major Leagues. He began his career with the Minnesota Twins back in 2005. The veteran pitcher also spent time with the...
MLB
MLB

The oldest player who ever hit in a game

Charley O'Leary had a -- at the very, extremely best -- mediocre playing career. His career slash line was .226/.270/.272 and he hit just three homers in 3,232 at-bats. But like many early-20th-century ballplayers, the Chicago native had some ridiculous things happen during his long life in the game -- including one major highlight that should make him a baseball trivia answer for all eternity. Here's his story.
MLB
The Spun

Father, Daughter Made NFL Broadcasting History Sunday

Kevin and Olivia Harlan made NFL broadcasting history on Sunday night when they called the Steelers-Chiefs playoff game together. They became the first father-daughter duo to ever call an NFL playoff game. Kevin has been broadcasting sports for over 40 years and it’s inspired Olivia to do the same. Olivia...
NFL

