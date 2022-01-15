Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court

Novak Djokovic was greeted by supporters when he arrived home in Serbia on Monday but another obstacle has been put in his path in the form of a tightening of regulations in France towards the unvaccinated.The first day of play at the Australian Open was overshadowed by the fallout from the government’s ultimately successful efforts to deport Djokovic ahead of the tournament because of his perceived threat to public health and order.The world number one left Melbourne on Sunday evening having said in a statement following the verdict of the Federal Court that he would take some time “to rest...

