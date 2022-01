Lighters up: these are the classic rock songs that defined an era and changed the face of music. Classic rock isn’t just a throwaway term for guitar music of a certain vintage. It’s an era, a lifestyle and a sound all of its own. To paraphrase one of its great practitioners, classic rock songs will never die. Even as the ’60s and ’70s fade further into history, classic rock’s greatest contributions still have the power to get your fist pumping and your feet stomping. All while making you want to knock back a cold one.

