Experts reveal how Marilyn Monroe was a feminist trailblazer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

"Reframed: Marilyn Monroe," a documentary series, reclaims the life and...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

womenandhollywood.com

CNN Lines Up “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” Docuseries, Jessica Chastain Narrates

Marilyn Monroe and her legacy will be reconsidered in the latest CNN Original Series. A press release has announced that the four-part docuseries “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” will premiere January 16. The project is narrated by two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain and produced by RAW (CNN’s “Three Identical Strangers”).
tvinsider.com

Reframed: Marilyn Monroe

Reclaiming the life and legacy of Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe, a woman ahead of her time. SUNDAY: A four-part docuseries about the immortal sex-symbol movie star begins with back-to-back episodes, tracing the journey of Norma Jeane Mortenson into the exotic and troubled icon Marilyn Monroe. The opening hour depicts her first encounters with Hollywood’s studio system, and the second finds her overcoming an early sex scandal (a nude calendar photo) to become a major star who was unafraid to leverage her sexuality and popularity.
Channel 3000

How Marilyn took the male-led film industry and flipped it on its head

Marilyn Monroe went down in the history books as a blonde bombshell who many wrote off as just a pretty face. But Monroe was a trailblazer. When she was dismissed as a replaceable actress, Monroe knew her worth and boldly advocated for herself. “She was finding her power,” said photographer...
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Sunday: Marilyn Monroe documentary series starts on CNN

The Real Murders of Atlanta (8 p.m., Oxygen) - This new series portrays the homicide cases that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases.
Vanity Fair

Marilyn Monroe Was “Never a Victim”: Seven Ways She Masterminded Her Career

Sixty years after Marilyn Monroe’s death, the blond bombshell is still remembered as a tragic figure—a passive victim of a patriarchal Hollywood. But as Monroe’s friend, 92-year-old Amy Greene, tells us, “She was never a victim, sweetheart. Never in a million years. She was a young, vital woman who loved life, loved parties, and had a good time.”
