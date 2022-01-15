ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Comics Bringing Back X-MEN '92 For A Radical New Spin On HOUSE OF X Storyline

By JoshWilding
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 2019 (when the world was normal), Jonathan Hickman massively changed the X-Men's status quo with House of X. However, what would it look like if the Krakoan age was ushered in decades earlier? We'll find out this April when writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin reimagine this...

Jonathan Hickman
