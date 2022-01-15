Marvel Comics Bringing Back X-MEN '92 For A Radical New Spin On HOUSE OF X Storyline

WARNING: Spoilers for Inferno #4 follow. The foundation of Krakoa has been rocked in the culmination of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men run. Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Moira MacTaggert are Krakoa's founders, though only the first two characters are in the public eye. Ever since the House of X/Powers of X revelation that Moira is a mutant with the power of reincarnation, she's worked in secret to use knowledge from her past lives to help chart a winning formula for mutantkind. The only person who could ruin her plans is Destiny, who was finally resurrected by Mystique. Now, the lovers have orchestrated their master plan, and have Moira in their clutches. The outcome will impact how the X-Men transition into their new phase in Destiny of X, Marvel's publishing initiative launching later this spring.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO