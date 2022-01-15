ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stroman on Sports: NFL Wild Card Weekend

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Deborah Stroman joins 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Wild Card#The League#American Football#Stroman On Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Named His No. 1 Team For Next Season

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t wavering off his stance that Alabama should be the nation’s top team heading into next season. Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning,” Finebaum revealed that he’s still high on the Tide, notable draft losses and transfers notwithstanding.
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: Washington Spirit Sale Saga, NFL Playoffs Kick Off

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including some twists in the sale of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. In a dramatic turn of events, Spirit co-owner Y. Michele Kang has put herself in prime position to take over 100% of the team at a league-record valuation, but much still remains unknown. Last year, in the wake of an ugly abuse scandal that rocked the NWSL, the league told the Washington’s three owners (Kang included) that it wanted them to sell. Since then, controlling owner Steve Baldwin...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 draft pick to replace Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of ways to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Here’s how they can do so via trade, signing and draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers somehow, someway made it to the playoffs this season. That gave quarterback Ben Roethlisberger a chance to potentially go out on top with a run to a Super Bowl victory. That did not happen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
FanSided

NFL needs to make the right decision before Rams play Buccaneers

The Buccaneers face off against the Rams in the next round of the playoffs at home, and L.A. should be far from full strength. The playoffs are here and the first round is in the books. The Buccaneers and the Rams took care of business in their playoff openers, and the rematch from the regular season this weekend is sure to be a spectacular affair.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Coaching News

The end of the season came and went for the Seattle Seahawks and yet the organization neglected to make any major changes among the top brass. General manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll both kept their jobs, leading many to wonder if any significant shake-up would take place within the franchise.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy