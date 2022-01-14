ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather vs Money Kicks tale of the tape: Size, record, net worth compared with fight news imminent

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
 6 days ago

FLOYD MAYWEATHER is set to return to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout against a millionaire social media star.

The American legend is in talks to face YouTuber Money Kicks - real name Rashed Belhasa - on October 20 in Dubai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTi29_0dmH7rDu00
Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0LGQ_0dmH7rDu00
YouTuber 'Money Kicks' is in talks to face Floyd Mayweather Credit: Instagram @rsbelhasa

If fans thought Logan Paul - who did weigh TWO STONE heavier - had little hope against Mayweather, then Belhasa is in trouble.

The Middle East-based vlogger, 20, has only TWICE boxed before, in winning exhibition bouts against unknown pair Anas Elshayib and Ajmal Khan.

Whereas Mayweather, 44, is the self-proclaimed 'Best Ever' who retired at a record breaking 50-0.

Even approaching four years retired as a professional, not many would be able to get near the masterful boxer, especially not a novice like Belhasa.

But, the bout is a showcase of entertainment, opposed to sporting competition, as Mayweather stressed when he made his comeback announcement.

He said: "I don't like to call what I'm doing a fight. I like to call it a limited edition boxing showcase. Because it's bigger than just boxing."

Mayweather officially retired in 2017 after beating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33, in a lucrative crossover bout.

But he has returned twice, both in exhibitions, starting with a one round demolition job over featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

More recently, in June he was taken the distance over eight rounds by Paul, 26, who technically avoided defeat after no knockout was scored.

Before and after the spectacle bout, Mayweather boasted of earning $100millon (£72m) for the 'legalised bank robbery'.

And that added to the massive $1.2BILLION (£875m) he claimed he was worth in a 2021 interview on Millon Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

Mayweather said: “I’ve made a billion. I’ve reached that four years ago. [Now I’m] over $1.2billion."

If Belhasa offers little in comparison to Mayweather's boxing skills, wealth is one thing he can compete in.

I don't like to call what I'm doing a fight. I like to call it a limited edition boxing showcase. Because it's bigger than just boxing

His construction mogul dad Saif Ahmed Belhasa is one of the richest businessmen in Dubai, with a reported $2.1 bn (£1.5bn) net worth.

Belhasa Jr's exact net worth is not known, but has widely been reported as $4m (£2.9m).

As a result, despite the monumental skill and experience disparity, the money clearly makes sense for Mayweather to fight him.

The retired icon and boxing promoter has since stated he is planning on bringing several events to Dubai.

Mayweather revealed: "One fight? We may do more than one fight.

"We want to give the people some entertainment. So yes, it will be more than one fight."

Mayweather and Money Kicks are sensationally set to box on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's HELIPAD in front of a limited capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVQxQ_0dmH7rDu00
Floyd Mayweather will return for an exhibition on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's HELIPAD Credit: @keane_frontrow

