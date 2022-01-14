Did You Miss It? Adult ADHD Diagnosis

Lois E. Krahn, MD: Dr Kushida, what can we learn from this paper that may impact our practice?. Clete Kushida, MD, PhD: So, this study was actually the first randomized control trial that demonstrated the efficacy and safety of a 7.5-gram dose of sodium oxybate. And given that the efficacy was nearly comparable to the 9-gram dose compared to placebo, as stated in the article, this may afford confidence for prescribers and patients that a lower dose can be effectively used in practice. Also, this, I believe is a first known publication describing a statistically significant reduction of cataplexy compared to placebo at week 1 with a 4.5-gram dose of sodium oxybate. Thirdly, clinical practice guidelines for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine set a change from baseline compared to placebo of 2 or more minutes on the maintenance of week of the test, including the 95% confidence samples as being the clinical-significant threshold. This study showed that the once-nightly sodium oxybate achieved the standard for all 3 doses evaluated, which included the 6-gram, the 7.5-gram, and the 9-gram doses.

