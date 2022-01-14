ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

One simple mindset shift can help you unleash innovation wherever you are

By FastCo Works
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don’t have to be sitting in the CEO’s office to have a...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

How our startup attracted more CVs during the Great Resignation

We are living in the age of the Great Resignation and it’s proving to be costly for tech startups. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that around 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021. This trend started in the spring of this year and hit the tech industry especially hard. The Harvard Business Review found that resignations within tech increased by a whopping 4.5% over the previous year.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

5 ways to help remote employees find connection, and thrive

It wasn’t that long ago that companies were making plans for their 2022 return to the office. Then, omicron hit, and many of those plans were bumped again, continuing the remote or hybrid workplace norm for many. Over the past two years, companies have dealt with both the pandemic...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Mindset Check: Have You Grown Accustomed To Work-Arounds That Inhibit You?

Career & Life Transitions Coach - Cassaday & Company // Faculty - Georgetown's Health & Wellness Coaching Program // Career Wellness, LLC. With the start of a new year, it’s a good time to take stock of what’s around us. What is not working well that you have overlooked? Perhaps there’s something in your home or office that does not work properly and you’ve become so accustomed to compensating for it that you don’t even notice that it no longer works. In my case, there's a tricky door handle on my closet. I noticed I now don't close the door all the way. This is an example of a work-around.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

If you don’t prepare for obsolescence, you will become obsolete

Throughout my career, I’ve become obsolete multiple times. That’s because I allowed the industries in which I worked to move faster than I did. In the ’70s, I worked on minicomputers. In the ’80s, these were rendered irrelevant by PCs. As time marched on, PCs became miniaturized and commoditized. They went from being scarce assets you’d have to fork out thousands of dollars for to something you could buy for just a few hundred.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital One#Innovation
Inc.com

Why Are Employees Really Quitting? You Can Boil It Down to 2 Simple Reasons

Is your company facing double-digit openings? You're not alone. The Great Resignation continues to wreak havoc on U.S. companies and shows no signs of slowing down. Drilling down to the causes, a fundamental reassessment of work and the quest for more fulfilling careers is fueling this unprecedented labor shortage in the U.S.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Dear CEO: Here’s how to cope with ever-changing return-to-work plans

Q. Just as we were trying to get people back to the office and back to normalcy, omicron surfaced and changed our plans again. I would still like people to come into work, but I don’t know what is reasonable to ask our employees. It’s complicated with people in different locations facing different situations. What should I do to keep us moving forward in a world that keeps getting interrupted?
ECONOMY
Fast Company

Uncovering ways to boost employee satisfaction

A recent CNBC article proclaims the pandemic created three types of employees: “thrivers” (those most happy with their jobs and least likely to quit), “coasters,” and “strugglers.” The key question for leaders: How do we turn a “coaster” into a “thriver”?
ECONOMY
Fast Company

3 small changes you can make to improve your workday

It’s the start of another year, and with the changing of the calendar comes the inevitable urge to improve yourself and incorporate better, healthier habits. Rather than trying to make sweeping changes that may be hard to maintain, small adjustments are easy to incorporate and can immediately show results. This is what Stanford University behavior scientist BJ Fogg calls “tiny habits.” Here’s how he explained it to NPR:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Fast Company

The Great Resignation antidote that costs companies nothing

Companies have been grappling with internal transparency for decades. How much visibility should employees be given regarding key developments and decisions impacting them and the business? And how much input should leaders solicit from employees on these issues?. After nearly two years of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty—and the ongoing Great...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

This little-known leadership principle can provide clarity during uncertain times

The pandemic exposed some of the best and worst management practices at some of the world’s most storied enterprise organizations. Almost no company had plans to pivot to a remote work environment in the blink of an eye, but that’s exactly what most companies, including Verizon, had to do. Those who put quick transitions into action came out stronger, while others struggled in the new norm, putting their employees and customers at a disadvantage.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy