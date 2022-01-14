One simple mindset shift can help you unleash innovation wherever you are

We are living in the age of the Great Resignation and it’s proving to be costly for tech startups. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that around 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021. This trend started in the spring of this year and hit the tech industry especially hard. The Harvard Business Review found that resignations within tech increased by a whopping 4.5% over the previous year.
It wasn’t that long ago that companies were making plans for their 2022 return to the office. Then, omicron hit, and many of those plans were bumped again, continuing the remote or hybrid workplace norm for many. Over the past two years, companies have dealt with both the pandemic...
Career & Life Transitions Coach - Cassaday & Company // Faculty - Georgetown's Health & Wellness Coaching Program // Career Wellness, LLC. With the start of a new year, it’s a good time to take stock of what’s around us. What is not working well that you have overlooked? Perhaps there’s something in your home or office that does not work properly and you’ve become so accustomed to compensating for it that you don’t even notice that it no longer works. In my case, there's a tricky door handle on my closet. I noticed I now don't close the door all the way. This is an example of a work-around.
Throughout my career, I’ve become obsolete multiple times. That’s because I allowed the industries in which I worked to move faster than I did. In the ’70s, I worked on minicomputers. In the ’80s, these were rendered irrelevant by PCs. As time marched on, PCs became miniaturized and commoditized. They went from being scarce assets you’d have to fork out thousands of dollars for to something you could buy for just a few hundred.
Is your company facing double-digit openings? You're not alone. The Great Resignation continues to wreak havoc on U.S. companies and shows no signs of slowing down. Drilling down to the causes, a fundamental reassessment of work and the quest for more fulfilling careers is fueling this unprecedented labor shortage in the U.S.
Q. Just as we were trying to get people back to the office and back to normalcy, omicron surfaced and changed our plans again. I would still like people to come into work, but I don’t know what is reasonable to ask our employees. It’s complicated with people in different locations facing different situations. What should I do to keep us moving forward in a world that keeps getting interrupted?
A recent CNBC article proclaims the pandemic created three types of employees: “thrivers” (those most happy with their jobs and least likely to quit), “coasters,” and “strugglers.” The key question for leaders: How do we turn a “coaster” into a “thriver”?
It’s the start of another year, and with the changing of the calendar comes the inevitable urge to improve yourself and incorporate better, healthier habits. Rather than trying to make sweeping changes that may be hard to maintain, small adjustments are easy to incorporate and can immediately show results. This is what Stanford University behavior scientist BJ Fogg calls “tiny habits.” Here’s how he explained it to NPR:
Companies have been grappling with internal transparency for decades. How much visibility should employees be given regarding key developments and decisions impacting them and the business? And how much input should leaders solicit from employees on these issues?. After nearly two years of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty—and the ongoing Great...
The pandemic exposed some of the best and worst management practices at some of the world’s most storied enterprise organizations. Almost no company had plans to pivot to a remote work environment in the blink of an eye, but that’s exactly what most companies, including Verizon, had to do. Those who put quick transitions into action came out stronger, while others struggled in the new norm, putting their employees and customers at a disadvantage.
Work from home! Make money in your pajamas! Over a year into the pandemic, much of America's white-collar workforce that has been doing this long enough for it to feel normal may or may not still be...
Everywhere you look, the specter of the Great Resignation looms large. Executives, navigating a business climate of profound transformation, are watching some of their most trusted employees abandon ship. Mostly, they’re keenly aware of the problem, of the record number of quits, and the long list of grievances cited by...
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
The banks that can grow your wealth the fastest are the ones with low fees, high APYs and a variety of wealth-building products and services. No one bank has the perfect combination of everything, but...
When the pandemic hit, I lost both my waitressing and personal training jobs. I decided to take the loss as a sign to build the online fitness business I had always dreamed of. I sold 90-day fitness programs, which included custom workout and meal plans, along with weekly coaching sessions...
Choosing the right bank account is an important decision, as it can impact how easily you're able to manage your daily finances. You might be wondering how many bank accounts you should actually have...
An alarming number of women have little to no money in their bank accounts, a recent GOBankingRates survey found. Forty percent of women have $100 or less in their savings account versus just 26% of...
It might be hard to imagine these days, but internet banking didn't exist before the mid-1990s. Before then, if you wanted to do any type of banking, you had to call or visit a branch. But even with...
Comments / 0