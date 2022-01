Lewis Fields’ exposure to life living by water began early on in his life. As a pre-teen, he remembers riding around Lake Gaston with his father when it was being built looking for just the right piece of land to purchase. The elder Fields was one of the few people who recognized the potential that Lake Gaston would have before it was a haven for retirees and vacationers.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO