The one person you need to consider when building a purpose-driven company

Dallas-based industry vet Kate Sheldon and her 32 executives-in-residence are seeking purpose-driven luxury brands looking for help with development of collections and growth strategies, particularly in the digital, sustainability and diversity and inclusion areas.
Sheldon, who has worked as a designer, a design consultant and spent a decade at Neiman Marcus as a buyer of designer collections including Chanel and Christian Dior, launched her fractional management consultancy concept in 2021, after noticing her consulting clients big and small needed advice on a range of topics, not just design, but also sourcing, optimizing e-commerce, regional...
