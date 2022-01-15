Islamic Community To Hold Janazah Prayer Service For Muslim Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday, the Islamic community will hold a traditional Janazah prayer service for the Muslim victims of the Bronx high-rise fire.

The ritual is considered an essential part of the funeral service in the Islamic faith.

“When you die, we have to bring you and pray on you and ask Allah to place you, to accept you. This is very important, I cannot even describe it,” said Imam Musa Kabba of Masjid Ur-Rahmah mosque in the Bronx .

The Janazah will be held at the Islamic Cultural Center in Manhattan .

Funeral services for all 17 fire victims are being paid for through the Mayor’s Fund.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to help.