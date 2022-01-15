ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DMV offices to be closed Monday

By Ellysa Harris
Plainview Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed Monday in observance...

Fox News

How to get an at-home COVID-19 test

Starting Wednesday, the federal website that allows Americans to request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders. COVIDTests.gov will provide the tests – four per residential address, applied to the first 500 million tests – at no cost, including no shipping fee. "The tests will be completely free—there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks election bill, setting up filibuster face-off

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a sweeping election bill, setting up a doomed push by Senate Democrats to try to change the chamber’s legislative filibuster. Senators voted 49-51, falling short of 60 votes needed to advance the legislation that combines the Freedom to Vote Act, which would overhaul elections and campaign finance laws, with the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which strengthens the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia will make a move on Ukraine, saying Russia would pay dearly for a full-scale invasion but suggesting there would be a lower cost for a "minor incursion." Biden's comments injected confusion and uncertainty into how the...
POLITICS
