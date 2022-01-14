ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savvy DIY fan makes plain IKEA chest of drawers look instantly more expensive with £10 Amazon tool & people are obsessed

By Lydia Hawken
The US Sun
 6 days ago

WE love an IKEA fix as much as the next person - but let's be honest, their furniture can be a little on the plain side.

And while that's all and good when you're on a budget and just need the basics, what happens when you're more settled in a place and fancy something more trendy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zkGH_0dmH2BhN00
Abi's unit was plain white when she first bought it Credit: TikTok/@thewhitethistle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3UQr_0dmH2BhN00
She gave it a new lease of life with a £10 Amazon tool Credit: TikTok/@thewhitethistle

Well rather than splashing out on a whole new chest of drawers that better fit her interior style, TikToker Abi Hugo revealed how she gave her old trusty IKEA one a whole new lease of life.

The brand's £115 HEMNES drawers are part of IKEA's core collection - but Abi was keen to make the plain white wood look a bit more rustic.

To begin with, the savvy DIY fan covered the top of the unit and drawers in Frenchic Salt of the Earth paint - which is a light beige shade that costs £19.95 for a 750ml tin.

Once this had dried, Abi applied a thick layer of Frenchic's Cream Sheen over the top and then went over the wet paint with a wood effect rubber roller she bought for a tenner on Amazon.

She explained: "Once dry, I went back over it with watered down Salt of the Earth paint and finished it off with browning wax."

And if you didn't know the grain effect was fake, you'd have no idea the chest wasn't made of real pine.

The clip has racked up over 630,000 views since it was posted at the end of last year and people were stunned by the incredible transformation.

One replied: "Wow that looks fabulous!"

Another added: "Absolutely beautiful."

Meanwhile, a third gushed: "You are a genius!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcT8M_0dmH2BhN00
The budget-friendly tool gave the unit a luxury finish Credit: Amazon
  • Rubber Wood Grain Effect Paint Roller, £10.49 from Amazon - buy now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9FPp_0dmH2BhN00
She used the roller over a thick layer of cream paint Credit: TikTok/@thewhitethistle

