You never want to play against a team with confidence in hockey. It’s the only sport where I truly think the competitive level and pure drive can be more important than skill. Before Monday night, this would’ve been a good thing for the San Jose Sharks (21-17-2, fourth Pacific), who will be visiting the Seattle Kraken (11-23-4, eighth Pacific) on Thursday night. The Kraken’s last win at that point had come on Dec. 14, over a month ago. However, the league’s newest team may have a little bit of a spark, as former Sharks Ryan Donato and Joonas Donskoi contributed to a shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday to snap the team’s losing streak.

NHL ・ 11 HOURS AGO