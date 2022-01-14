ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to get your hands on Covid pills to take at home if you get infected

By Vanessa Chalmers, Digital Health Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
YOU may be eligible to get Covid pills to take at home if you get infected.

Thousands will be able to get their hands on the drugs, which have been shown to be highly effective.

If you test positive for Covid, you may be eligible to get Covid pills to take at home (stock image)

The medicines are not yet widely available. But with more research, it could become the norm to take a Covid pill to relieve symptoms.

Called antivirals, they target the virus at an early stage, preventing progression to more severe, or even critical, symptoms.

This will also help to relieve pressure on hospitals.

The UK Government has bought 2.23 million courses of a drug called molnupiravir (Lagevrio).

Clinical trials have suggested molnupiravir, made by the US company Merck and Ridgeback, can reduce the risk of hospital admission or death for at-risk adults by 30 per cent.

The Covid antiviral pill is already licensed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

But in order to find out who will benefit most, experts need to examine it in a large group of Brits.

It’s also not clear how the Omicron variant - which emerged after initial clinical trials were conducted - will have an impact on such drugs.

The good news is Omicron has already been shown to be milder for an individual who catches it compared with previous strains.

Booster vaccines further bolster defences, with a top-up dose shown to reduce the risk of hospitalisation by more than 80 per cent.

How to get the Covid pills

The Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the antivirals were becoming “more widely available through a national study”, which was announced at the end of last year.

He has urged people over 50 or between 18 and 49 with an underlying health condition to sign up for the trial.

“They can sign up for this trial by visiting the website panoramictrial.org", he told the House of Commons on Thursday.

“The more people who sign up the more widely we can deploy these treatments.”

The trial for molnupiravir, called PANOMARIC, is being run by Oxford University and needs 20,000 volunteers from across the UK.

You can sign up for the trial regardless of your vaccination status and if:

  • You are currently experiencing Covid symptoms beginning in the last five days.
  • You have a positive PCR or lateral flow test.
  • You are aged over 50 or 18-49 with a listed preexisting condition, including morbid obesity, Down’s syndrome, chronic kidney disease and sometimes asthma.

Those consenting to be part of the study will be randomly selected to either receive the drug or a dummy version (placebo).

Two different groups are needed so the study team can see any difference in the health of those who received the antiviral treatment compared to those who didn’t.

The drug will be delivered to you and over the next 28 days, you will have to answer a few questions online, or speak to someone on the phone.

If eligible, you may also be contacted by the study team or a local healthcare professional, for example your GP.

For more information, see the PANORAMIC website.

The Government has also bought another 2.75 million of ritonavir (Paxlovid), made by Pfizer.

Ritonavir reduced the relative risk of Covid-associated hospital admission or death by 89 per cent in those who received treatment within three days of symptoms appearing.

The drug has been authorised for use in people aged 18 and above who have mild to moderate Covid-19 infection and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness.

Mr Javid said yesterday the UK had built the most advanced package of treatments against Covid in Europe, with almost five million courses of oral antivirals.

“We're already making these cutting edge antivirals and treatments available directly to patients,” he said.

“Last month we contacted 1.3 million of those at the highest risk from Covid-19, people such as those that might be suffering with cancer or people with Down syndrome, and we sent them a PCR test kit that they can keep at home.

“If they test positive, they are there be able to access either a monoclonal antibody or antiviral, which can then either be sent… to their home or they can access it through one of the 96 Covid medicine delivery units that now exist across England.”

Comments / 42

Usrfrtmrw
4d ago

Zinc, vitamin D, vitamin C and calcium supplements are not hard to get and help guard against Fauci’s creations. These vitamins are a lot better than those drugs being passed off as vaccines too.

Reply(2)
14
Becky Joy
5d ago

hmmmm. big pharma has their hands in this again. They will do anything for money. This is why they will not allow HCQ or Ivermectin... but you will probably need a prior authorization from the insurance to even get the med.. ( more headaches for your doctors office)

Reply(1)
6
Toni Chapin
1d ago

I have worked in Health Care all my life but since the outbreak in 2019. I have tested negative for 2years the way I found out I had my blood drawn and that is where I found out I had SARS-Covid2. So explain that to me please. I had a friend give me Ivermeticden pill form and it help suppress my sore throat other than that I have had no other symptoms. I'm unvaccinated. Don't plan to.

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

This Is What You Should Know Before Taking A Rapid COVID Test

This week, President Joe Biden announced that the US government is buying 500 million at-home COVID tests for the nation. If you’ve tried to buy or get a COVID test lately, you may have found long lines, empty shelves, and a frustrating lack of availability in general. This is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Free at-home COVID test kits: How many can I get and when will they be available?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. This Saturday, COVID-19 test kits will be available for free. The White House announced Monday that insurers must reimburse the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual each month. To incentivize carriers to cover the tests upfront, the mandate allows them to establish in-network pharmacies and cap coverage of out-of-network retailers at $12 per test, The Hill reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Pfizer Says Antiviral COVID Pill Is Effective Against The Omicron Variant

Pfizer announced that its antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid is effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The company said that three lab studies showed that nirmatrelvir, which is the drug's main ingredient, "has the potential to maintain plasma concentrations many-fold times higher than the amount required to prevent Omicron from replicating in cells."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

Pfizer’s pill for COVID-19 symptoms may have risky side effects

Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill — which is expected to help with COVID-19 symptoms — may have risky side effects, medical experts recently said. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 and COVID-19 symptoms. The pill is one that sick people will take at home before they’re hospitalized.
INDUSTRY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
309K+
Followers
5K+
Post
91M+
Views
