TV Series

Degrassi Is Coming Back With A New Series on HBO Max Next Year ; “The Next Generation” Will Stream This Spring

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
 5 days ago

Source: HBO / Degrassi

C anadian teen drama franchise Degrassi first kicked off in 1979 , and the program has spawned several series over the past four decades, the most popular of which was The Next Generation .

According to Deadline , HBO Max struck a deal to bring the show back with a new series that launches on its platform next year. Fans of The Next Generation will also be able to enjoy those 14 seasons of adolescent fun and maturation on HBO Max starting this spring.

The upcoming reboot will be produced and set in Toronto, home of Degrassi alum and entertainment mogul Drake . Media company Wildbrain Studios will produce 10 new hour-long episodes, and they will air exclusively in the U.S.

“Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming, Warner Bros. “WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max.”

Eric Ellenbogen, CEO of WildBrain, also issued his own statement about the venture. “I’m delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for Degrassi , a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience,” he said. “This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach.”

Creatives Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, who previously worked together on a 2009 episode of the Degrassi , are teaming up again as executive producers for this project. “We worked with Lara and Julia as writers on Degrassi in the early stages of their careers,” tweeted Degrassi creator Stephen Stohn, “so we are particularly proud of how their careers have soared over ensuing years. Now they can lend their brilliance and creativity to show running what has turned out to be a great and enduring franchise.”

Photo: HBO / Degrassi

