Real Estate

Navigating the hot real estate market with the guidance of Prestige Properties

By Mya Acosta
KGET 17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bart Tipton, owner of Prestige Properties, to learn about how finding...

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

mspmag.com

Forecasting the 2022 Twin Cities Real Estate Market

If you’ve had your fingers crossed for a less crazy housing market, 2022 might be your year. COVID remains a wild card in the market, but Gary and Susan Wahman aren’t predicting any major surprises going into this year. Their main piece of advice is to act now as home values continue to increase.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Prestige Properties
FOXBusiness

Housing industry insider warns market 'looking into the teeth of a superstorm'

National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard argued on Tuesday that there is absolutely no improvement in the supply chain for home builders and warned that the market is "looking into the teeth of a superstorm." Howard stressed that supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are contributing to the...
BUSINESS
Built in the Bay

East Bay Real Estate Market

(Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) As more people move away from the cities due to remote work and general COVID-19 concerns, residential real estate sales have skyrocketed. It is a seller's market and as such, any diligent seller should have a sense of not just what their house is worth but the worth of other houses in the neighborhood.
PLEASANTON, CA
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Littleton-based Horizons Engineering Inc., an engineering, land surveying and environmental consulting firm, has announced the acquisition of White Mountain Survey & Engineering Inc., Ossipee. White Mountain Survey offices and staff will remain under the leadership of James Rines, who was the firm’s first employee in 1977. The acquisition gives Horizons eight offices in northern New England: New London, Conway, Newmarket, Littleton and Ossipee in New Hampshire; Sharon and Newport in Vermont; and Saco, Maine.
LITTLETON, NH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
FOXBusiness

The 1 mistake buyers should avoid in a hot real estate market

Things are hot, hot, hot when it comes to buying a home right now. "A neutral market is six months for a house to be on-market: 180 days," Ryan Ross, realtor at New Jersey-based Weichert, Realtors, tells FOX Business. In New Jersey for example, if the house is in good...
REAL ESTATE
moneyandmarkets.com

Hot Real Estate Market Offering A HOT Opportunity in this Hot Stock

Real estate is hotter than ever with industries across the entire market grabbing a piece of the pie – if you want to join the party – look no further!. That’s what they say about valuable real estate. I thought I would get the cliche out of the way before we proceed to talk about a stock pick for a real estate construction company that the market is pumped about right now…
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Will Cannabis Real Estate Be Smoking Hot in 2022?

Cannabis sales increased $11 billion in 2021, to a record of $30 billion in sales. With primaries coming in 2022, it's likely new states could legalize medical marijuana. It's unlikely medical marijuana will be passed on a federal level, meaning REITs serving this market should continue to profit. Innovative Industrial...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

BART names new director of real estate and property development

The position oversees all of the transit agency's development projects — a huge portfolio. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Women of Influence 2022. The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women in the Silicon Valley to honor in our...
REAL ESTATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Real Estate Confidential: Middle of the Market 2022

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute. With the new year comes all sorts of...
EDGARTOWN, MA
KHON2

Living Akamai: Real Estate Market Overview

Another edition of Living Akamai with Engel and Volkers and the topic for discussion with Kay Mukaigawa was a Real Estate Market Overview. “Realtors are working harder than ever. Median prices for a single family home are well over a million dollars and condo prices are historically high too. Interest rates have remained under 3% and this has allowed Buyers to buy more home for the same amount of monthly payments. It was a frenzy of a market in 2021, it was great if you were a Seller because you were able to get top dollar on your home. If you were a Buyer, you may have been frustrated with the lack of inventory, but don’t get discouraged. People need to remember that all neighborhoods have their own set of data. Understanding “neighborhood sensitivity” will help a Buyer or homeowner understand their specific situation more clearly. Buyers in this market need to be guided properly, remain tenacious and utilize their knowledge of neighborhood sensitivity to gain an advantage.”
HONOLULU, HI
mynews4.com

Commercial real estate market healthy, but changes are coming

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11 Team) — As COVID-19 continues to spread, work life is continuing to adapt as work from home or hybrid methods become a reality for many employees. With no clear end to the pandemic in sight, what does the traditional office look like going forward?
RENO, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

HUNT Real Estate Continues Expansion into Phoenix Real Estate Market

PHOENIX, AZ USA – HUNT Real Estate Corporation Chairman and CEO, Peter F. Hunt, announced today the merger of Conway Real Estate with its Arizona-based brokerage. Founded in 2009 by Mike Conway, the firm closed over $205 million in sales in 2021. Their 99 licensed real estate professionals will join HUNT effective immediately.
PHOENIX, AZ
irei.com

Continental Properties Co. closes two real estate funds valued at $1b

Continental Properties Co. has announced the closing of Continental Properties Real Estate Income Fund III and Continental Properties Real Estate Income Fund IV. The closed-end funds placed 100 percent of committed capital on Dec. 21, 2021, to acquire two portfolios consisting of 14 apartment communities developed by Continental Properties with an aggregate value of $1 billion. Consistent with Continental’s prior income funds, Fund III and Fund IV comprise high-quality, newly constructed suburban multifamily communities with proven operating performance that will begin making distributions to investors in first quarter 2022.
REAL ESTATE
Macomb Daily

Real Estate: Be on the look out for higher property taxes this year

Be prepared for what will be the biggest jump in property taxes that we have seen in Michigan since 2009. First some background history. Proposal A of 1994 amended the Michigan Constitution to provide that beginning in calendar year 1995 Michigan property taxes are levied on taxable value, not SEV (State Equalized Value). Proposal A provided that the taxable value of a residence or business cannot increase in any one year by more than 5% or by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Federally published rate of inflation), whichever is less. 2020’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 1.4%. Now here is where it gets messy because of the rampant inflation we have been experiencing. Through November of 2021 the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation was at 6.8%. However, since the state of Michigan is using a calendar fiscal year of October 2020 through September 2021 to calculate the inflation rate multiplier the percent change is artificially lower at 3.3% when calculated from the difference from the calendar fiscal year of October 2019 through September 2020. (The calendar year rate is going to be higher). This could cost the average homeowner hundreds of dollars in additional property taxes this year. It is rare for a municipality not to raise the taxable value on properties unless the town is flush with cash on hand. When you receive your new tax assessment in the next one to two months, pay close attention as to how much your taxes are going up and be sure to keep that amount in mind when voting time comes around to approve Tax Millage increases on top of that. Don’t tax yourself out of your own home. Remember, transfers of ownership will uncap the taxable value which will increase the property taxes for the new owner substantially.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – Real estate market news

(WTAJ) – Perry Wellington Realty was named Hometown Favorite real estate brokerage by the Altoona Mirror and would like to thank everyone for their votes. If you are thinking of listing, now is the time. Even though it is winter, you would be surprised to hear buyers are still interested in seeing homes on the market.
ALTOONA, PA

