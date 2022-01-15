Navigating the hot real estate market with the guidance of Prestige Properties

Be prepared for what will be the biggest jump in property taxes that we have seen in Michigan since 2009. First some background history. Proposal A of 1994 amended the Michigan Constitution to provide that beginning in calendar year 1995 Michigan property taxes are levied on taxable value, not SEV (State Equalized Value). Proposal A provided that the taxable value of a residence or business cannot increase in any one year by more than 5% or by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Federally published rate of inflation), whichever is less. 2020’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 1.4%. Now here is where it gets messy because of the rampant inflation we have been experiencing. Through November of 2021 the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation was at 6.8%. However, since the state of Michigan is using a calendar fiscal year of October 2020 through September 2021 to calculate the inflation rate multiplier the percent change is artificially lower at 3.3% when calculated from the difference from the calendar fiscal year of October 2019 through September 2020. (The calendar year rate is going to be higher). This could cost the average homeowner hundreds of dollars in additional property taxes this year. It is rare for a municipality not to raise the taxable value on properties unless the town is flush with cash on hand. When you receive your new tax assessment in the next one to two months, pay close attention as to how much your taxes are going up and be sure to keep that amount in mind when voting time comes around to approve Tax Millage increases on top of that. Don’t tax yourself out of your own home. Remember, transfers of ownership will uncap the taxable value which will increase the property taxes for the new owner substantially.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO