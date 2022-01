LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants federal authorities to investigate 16 Republicans who claimed they were the state's presidential electors. However, if the Department of Justice fails to take action, she said she has enough evidence to file state charges. Nessel, who is a Democrat, alleges that those 16 Republicans were involved crimes, including election fraud and forgery by filing false documents with four agencies suggesting that they were the proper electoral college members from the state voting for Donald Trump.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO