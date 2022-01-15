ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Inspector General Issues Scathing Report On City's Handling Of Anjanette Young Raid

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city's top watchdog has released a blistering report about how the city handled...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Chicago Public Radio

City investigation finds Lightfoot administration misled the public about the wrongful raid on Anjanette Young’s home

In the months following the Chicago Police Department’s wrongful raid on the home of social worker Anjanette Young, multiple city agencies in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration hid the truth about the search, failed to notify investigators about potential violations of police policy and members of her press staff misled the public about all of it according to a summary report released today by Chicago’s Office of the Inspector General.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Watchdog Report Tears Into Lightfoot Office’s Attempt to ‘Mislead,’ Provide ‘False Narratives’ In Anjanette Young Raid Fallout

CHICAGO — Officials across multiple city departments mishandled the aftermath of the Chicago Police Department’s wrongful 2019 raid of Anjanette Young’s home and misled journalists covering the fallout, an investigation from the city’s Inspector General published Friday found. In February 2019, Young was handcuffed while naked...
CHICAGO, IL
