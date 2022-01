After a season-ending playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, these three players won’t be back with the Arizona Cardinals next season. For the second straight season, the Arizona Cardinals faded late and ended their season short of their goals. A 7-0 start and a 10-2 mark after that this season faded to an 11-6 regular season (and second place in the NFC West), followed by Monday night’s 34-11 Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO