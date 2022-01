The man accused of killing Young Dolph hasn't turned himself in to authorities like he announced he would. Instead, he released some new music. On Monday (Jan. 10), Memphis rapper Straight Dropp, also known as 23-year-old Justin Johnson, who is wanted for Dolph's murder, dropped a music video for his new song "Track Hawk." The new visual arrived on the same day Dropp said he was going to turn himself in, but it looks like he is still on the run.

