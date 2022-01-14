ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'It should be driven, enjoyed, and cherished': Dustin Hoffman puts iconic 1949 Buick from Oscar-winning film Rain Man up for auction - and it could fetch up to $250k

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The distinctive Buick car driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the multi-award winning 1988 film Rain Man is to go up for auction.

The 1949 Roadmaster Convertible, which was acquired by US actor Hoffman after the film wrapped, has an estimated value of up to $250k.

The cars typically sell for around $80k (without the iconic movie history) and originally sold for $3,150.

Hoffman said the vehicle, described as the film's 'third character' had 'been in storage too long' and should be 'driven, enjoyed, and cherished'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kr3Wh_0dmGviD300
Iconic: The distinctive Buick car driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the multi-award winning 1988 film Rain Man is to go up for auction
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyPec_0dmGviD300
Brothers: The 1949 Roadmaster Convertible, which was acquired by US actor Hoffman after the film wrapped, has an estimated value of up to $250
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05d3ic_0dmGviD300
Hoffman said the vehicle, described as the film's 'third character' had 'been in storage too long'

Jakob Greisen, Bonhams head of US motoring, said:

'This Roadmaster presents an extraordinary, truly once in a lifetime opportunity to own the third character from the classic Rain Man movie.

'We are honoured to have been entrusted with this special motorcar and are sure that it will be a hit with Buick enthusiasts and fans of Mr. Hoffman and Rain Man alike'.

Rain Man follows the cross-country life-changing road trip made by selfish wheeler-dealer Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) and his autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman).

The film won several academy awards including best film, best director for Barry Levinson, and best actor for Hoffman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38plrj_0dmGviD300
Iko Iko: Hoffman said the vehicle, described as the film's 'third character' had 'been in storage too long' and should be 'driven, enjoyed, and cherished'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jk1C6_0dmGviD300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42NW0t_0dmGviD300

'The car had a very strong visual presence in the film and was featured throughout,' said Levinson.

'It became a character. Dustin, Tom Cruise, and the '49 Buick. In essence, the car had "third billing".'

The vehicle will feature at the Bonhams Scottsdale Auction, in Arizona, on January 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyC3L_0dmGviD300
Classic: The vehicle will feature at the Bonhams Scottsdale Auction, in Arizona, on January 27

Comments / 8

Related
Fox News

Dustin Hoffman is selling his 'Rain Man' Buick Roadmaster

"Definitely know this car, it's a 1949 Buick Roadmaster straight-eight, fireball eight. Only 8095 production models." The Buick Roadmaster featured in "Rain Man" is as famous as the Oscar-winning road trip drama's stars, Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman, and two of them have spent the past 34 years together. After...
CELEBRITIES
CAR AND DRIVER

'Rain Man' 1949 Buick Roadmaster Hits Scottsdale Auction

Movie cars headed to auction are not rare, but this particular example, a 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible seen in the 1988 movie Rain Man, has never been available for sale since actor Dustin Hoffman acquired it after the movie wrapped and kept it. Bonhams, presenting it at its Scottsdale auction...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy