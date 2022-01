While the debate on capital punishment continues around the country to this day, it is pretty widely known that some states still have the death penalty while others have abolished it. As of 2022, twenty-seven states in the country still enforce capital punishment. Some states, like Virginia, abolished the death penalty as recently as 2021. Most in New York state know that there hasn't been an execution here in many years. But just how long ago was it?

