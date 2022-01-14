ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Korea says it test launched missiles from train

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as...

AFP

North Korea hints at possible restart of nuclear or long-range missile tests

North Korea hinted Thursday it could resume its nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests, as top officials led by Kim Jong Un said the country was preparing for a "long-term confrontation" with the United States, state-run media reported. The potential resumption of nuclear and long-range ballistic missile tests come at a delicate time in the region, with Kim's sole major ally China set to host the Winter Olympics next month and South Korea gearing up for a presidential election in March.
State
Washington State
The Independent

N. Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities” it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles.North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said leader Kim Jong Un presided over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party where officials set policy goals for “immediately bolstering” the North’s military capabilities to counter the Americans’ “hostile moves.” Officials gave instructions to “reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our...
The Independent

North Korean missile tests signal return to brinkmanship

Grappling with pandemic difficulties and U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear ambitions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be reviving his 2017 playbook of nuclear and missile brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and his neighbors.North Korea’s short-range missile launches on Monday were its fourth round of missile tests this month and signaled a refusal to be ignored by the Biden administration, which has focused more on confronting bigger adversaries such as China and Russia.The tests could also reflect a growing urgency in its need for outside relief after its economy decayed further under the severe sanctions and two...
AFP

North Korea fires more suspected missiles, flouts new sanctions

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Monday, Seoul said, its fourth weapons test this month as Pyongyang flexes its military muscle while ignoring offers of talks from the United States. Two suspected "short-range ballistic missiles" were fired east from an airport in Pyongyang early Monday, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, with Japan also confirming the launch.
abc17news.com

Russia won’t rule out military deployment to Cuba, Venezuela

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat has refused to rule out a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in televised remarks on Thursday that he couldn’t confirm or exclude the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Latin America if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their activities on Russia’s doorstep. Ryabkov led a Russian delegation in talks with the U.S. on Monday. The negotiations in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting took place in response to a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that the West fears might be a prelude to an invasion.
abc17news.com

Russian diplomat leaves open Cuba, Venezuela army deployment

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says that a Russian military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela can’t be excluded if tensions with the United States mount. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation in Monday’s talks in Geneva, said in televised remarks Thursday that he would neither confirm nor exclude the possibility that Russia could deploy military assets in Cuba and Venezuela. The negotiations in Geneva and Wednesday’s NATO-Russia meeting in Vienna failed to narrow the gap on Moscow’s security demands amid a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with Russian RTVI TV broadcast, Ryabkov noted that “it all depends on the action by our U.S. counterparts.”
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
Ukraine warns Russia has ‘almost completed’ build-up of forces near border

Ukraine has warned that Russia has “almost completed” its build-up of forces that could be used for an offensive against the country, compounding fears that Moscow could launch an invasion at any time. According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s latest intelligence assessment — shared exclusively Tuesday with CNN...
The Independent

Before pullout, watchdog warned of Afghan air force collapse

Months before President Joe Biden announced the U.S.’s complete withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, Washington’s watchdog warned that the Afghan air force would collapse without critical American aid, training and maintenance. The report was declassified Tuesday.The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, submitted to the Department of Defense in January 2021, underscores that American authorities had been alerted that Afghanistan’s air force did not have the capabilities to survive after a U.S. withdrawal. In particular, the report points to U.S. failure to train Afghan support staff, leaving the air force unable to maintain its...
