Emily Atack cuts an effortlessly stylish figure in a leather trench and flashes her Calvin Klein's

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

She is often seen indulging in a boozy beverage either at home or on the town.

And Thursday night was no different, as Emily Atack, 32, looked effortlessly chic as she donned a leather coat and showcased her freshly bleached blonde hair, for a night out with Joel Dommett after a pampering session.

The morning after seemed to be a struggle for The Inbetweeners star, as she took to Instagram to share a snap showing her cuddled up on her sofa with the caption: 'The worst hangover and for the first time ever I'm blaming you Joel Dommett'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fCjL_0dmGrbAo00
Sleek: Ab-flashing Emily Atack flashes her Calvin Klein underwear as she steps out in baggy ripped jeans after trip to hair salon on Thursday 

The previous evening, Emily shielded her eyes with sunglasses for her low-key pampering session at Charles Worthington hair salon in Covent Garden, London.

Emily layered the sleek leather number over a pair of baggy ripped knee jeans and white cropped top as she gave a peak of her Calvin Klein underwear.

She added some practical black Converse and a large over the shoulder handbag for her outing where she was getting glammed up before meeting the funnyman.

The Inbetweeners star added accessorised with a pair of circular sunglasses with blacked out lenses, despite heading out in the evening, as she shielded her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S7HXp_0dmGrbAo00
Oops! The morning after seemed to be a struggle for The Inbetweeners star, as she took to Instagram to share a snap showing her cuddled up on her sofa with the caption: 'The worst hangover and for the first time ever I'm blaming you Joel Dommett'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xumh7_0dmGrbAo00
Fresh hair: The actress shielded her eyes with sunglasses for her low-key pampering session at Charles Worthington hair salon in Covent Garden, London
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpJEX_0dmGrbAo00
Cool: Emily layered the sleek leather number over a pair of baggy ripped knee jeans and white cropped top as she gave a peak of her Calvin Klein underwear

Her outing came after Emily hit back at a cruel troll in a sassy Instagram message on Tuesday.

She took to her stories to share a message from a follower branding her a 'fat munter' next to a pig emoji.

Seeing the funny side of the vile message, the blonde beauty joked about the use of the word munter, writing: 'Great to see the word 'Munter' making a comeback'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRdWJ_0dmGrbAo00
Stunner: This comes as Emily hit back at a cruel troll in a sassy Instagram message on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxT1e_0dmGrbAo00
Troll: Seeing the funny side of the vile message, the blonde beauty joked about the use of the word munter, writing: 'Great to see the word 'Munter' making a comeback'

Emily paired her caption on the screenshot with a duo of heart eye emojis, in a true mark of her dismissal at the hater.

Emily has spoken about trolls commenting on her weight previously.

She spoke with The Sun about how she deals with unsolicited comments on her figure: 'I don't think there's any way you deal with it, it upsets me, but not for long, I'll talk about something else five minutes later.'

'If someone comments on something on social media that upsets me, say about my weight, I go: 'That's upsetting,' and then I just move on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdVF2_0dmGrbAo00
Dismissal: She previously said: 'If someone comments on something on social media that upsets me, say about my weight, I go: 'That's upsetting,' and then I just move on'

Daily Mail

