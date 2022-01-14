ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Mexico sees fake molnupiravir, 1 week after drug approved

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Friday it is already seeing black market or fake versions of molnupiravir circulating for sale, just one week after authorities approved the drug to treat those at risk of severe COVID-19.

The real medication is produced by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck. But Mexico’s health regulatory agency found versions labelled molnupiravir for sale from an array of companies like “Merit,” “Molaz” and “Azista.”

The agency said Friday that it had no record of any permits for import or sales of those companies’ drugs and considered them a health risk.

The Federal Commission for Health Protection wrote that, because molnupiravir is approved only for prescription use, “any product advertised as over-the-counter molnupiravir should be considered a health risk because of its dubious origin.”

Mexico’s government approved molnupiravir from Merck for use last week for adults with COVID-19 and “a high risk of complications.” On Friday the agency approved a second pill, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, for use on adult patients “at risk for complications.”

Mexico has long been plagued by counterfeit medicines, corruption within the regulatory agency, and a penchant for self-medication due to the country’s inadequate health care infrastructure.

The country has seen coronavirus cases spike by over 200% in the last week, apparently due to the omicron variant, and faces a shortage of tests, which tends to drive consumers toward the black market.

Mexico does so little testing that, while test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths hover around 300,000, a government review of death certificates places the real toll at around 460,000.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill

MEXICO CITY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator has granted authorization for emergency use of drugmaker Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. The health regulator, COFEPRIS, confirmed the approval in a statement later in the day. COFEPRIS was expected to soon also...
PHARMACEUTICALS
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico approves second oral treatment against covid-19

Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico health authorities have approved a second oral treatment against Covid-19. On Friday, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) announced the authorized emergency use of Paxlovid by Pfizer. The oral treatment has been approved to treat adult patients with mild or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Why newly approved Alzheimer’s drug is such a disaster

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A few months ago, the FDA approved a new drug, aducamumab, to treat Alzheimer’s disease. This was the first time...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Mexico#Death Certificates#Counterfeit#Ap#Merck#Paxlovid
wjhl.com

Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved a pill by Pfizer that treats the effects of COVID-19. Health Canada authorized Paxlovid for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill. Health Canada did not authorize it for use on teenagers or on patients who are already hospitalized because of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Wider Approval for Cystic Fibrosis 'Miracle' Drug

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) this week extended the licence for Kaftrio (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), a disease-modulating therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), to children under 12. Previously licensed for older children and adults with at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phramalive.com

U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie’s Rinvoq and Pfizer’s Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do not...
HEALTH
The Independent

Thailand plans to make marijuana legal and axe jail terms for possession

Thailand plans to decriminalise marijuana after becoming the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalise the drug for medical use and in food and cosmetics. The move draws Thailand a step closer to clear the use of cannabis for recreation. The nation’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to propose the removal of marijuana from a list of restricted drugs to the narcotics control board on Wednesday. Once cleared, the proposal will need to be approved by the health minister before it comes into force.Possession of cannabis in Thailand is currently punishable by up to 15 years in jail...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Place
Mexico City
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Many Important Drugs Approved in 2021 as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved a wide variety of safe and effective new drug therapies in 2021 despite challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These new approvals, spanning a wide range of diseases and conditions, aim to help many patients live better and potentially longer lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

726K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy