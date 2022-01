No. 5 Baylor returned to Waco with another win after its 77-68 victory against West Virginia on Tuesday. The Bears, the defending national champions and still one of the top teams in the country, earned a quality win over the Mountaineers as they lacked two of their top contributors. At the same time, the loss stung for West Virginia as the Mountaineers nearly pulled off its biggest win of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO