Animals

#BettyWhiteChallenge Raising Money And Awareness For Animals

By Samantha Gilstrap
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe late Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals for her entire life, from caring for homeless animals as a child to launching her own weekly TV show “The Pet...

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Animal Shelters, At Or Near Capacity, Hope Betty White Challenge Leads To Forever Homes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not only Betty White’s body of work that is living on, so too is her advocacy for animals. In fact, a new challenge inspired by her is sweeping the internet and it has the potential to make a huge difference in the lives of many animals. Happy Birthday Betty White ❤️ In honor of this pioneering animal activist's 100th birthday, take the #BettyWhiteChallenge! Donate $5 to an animal rescue/shelter — like ACCT, the Philly region’s largest animal care & control service provider! 🐾 https://t.co/P00p7cccbU pic.twitter.com/pp1ZUedJjd — ACCT Philly (@ACCTPhilly) January 17, 2022 White will always be known for her award-winning comedic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Alpena News

Hillman NJHS raises money for animal shelter

National Junior Honor Society Members Madelyn Oswald and Aubrey Weiland hosted a bottle drive in Hillman to raise money for their community service. They were able to raise $252 to support The Elk Country Animal Shelter of Atlanta. The animal shelter appreciated the donation and thanked the members for taking the time to support their cause. The girls appreciate the Hillman community’s continued support.
ATLANTA, MI
Staten Island Parent

Sweets to the Rescue: Island Teen Raises Money to Help Animals

Amanda Murray, a 15-year-old from Staten Island, has a disability but doesn’t let it stop her from doing what she loves, including baking and helping animals. Amanda was born with ataxic cerebral palsy, a condition that causes trembling throughout the body and balance and coordination problems. She doesn’t use a wheelchair, but some tasks can […] The post Sweets to the Rescue: Island Teen Raises Money to Help Animals appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS LA

Los Angeles Zoo Association Flooded With $70,000 In Donations On Betty White’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement. White died on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Quilters Make, Donate 600 Quilts To Those In Need After Marshall Fire

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The generosity continues for those impacted by the Marshall Fire that burned more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County at the end of last year. A collective of quilters across Colorado has been making quilts since the fire. (credit: CBS) More than 600 new, handmade quilts are ready to be distributed to the American Red Cross to help those who were left with nothing. The quilters say they wanted to use their hobby to help people in need. (credit: CBS) “We hope they receive a lot of comfort, and since these families lost everything, we hope these quilts will bring them some comfort again,” said Jacque Schneider with Firehouse Quilts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) The group has been making and donating quilts to children in crisis in Colorado for nearly 20 years.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KELOLAND TV

Raising awareness for human trafficking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and a local organization in Sioux Falls is building awareness. Call to Freedom helps victims of sex and labor trafficking as well as people who have suffered sexual exploitation or assault. They provide housing, transportation, counseling and more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Family Calls For Redesigned Product After Kitten Suffocates In Flip-Top Kitty Litter Bucket

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family blames the death of their kitten on a bucket of kitty litter. They want to warn others about the dangers of the bucket’s flip-top lid. Eli, 11, is mourning the loss of his kitten, Smokey, who died at six months old. “I loved her,” Eli said. “She was part of the family,” said Eli’s parents Lindsay and Dave Hodge. Smokey vanished in October. Then dad discovered her dead. “Soon as I put my hand on her I knew she was…she’d died,” Dave said. The Hodges say Smokey managed to get in through the flip-top lid and suffocated in the kitty...
SACRAMENTO, CA

