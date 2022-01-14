BettyWhiteChallenge Raising Money And Awareness For Animals

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The generosity continues for those impacted by the Marshall Fire that burned more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County at the end of last year. A collective of quilters across Colorado has been making quilts since the fire. (credit: CBS) More than 600 new, handmade quilts are ready to be distributed to the American Red Cross to help those who were left with nothing. The quilters say they wanted to use their hobby to help people in need. (credit: CBS) “We hope they receive a lot of comfort, and since these families lost everything, we hope these quilts will bring them some comfort again,” said Jacque Schneider with Firehouse Quilts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) The group has been making and donating quilts to children in crisis in Colorado for nearly 20 years.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO