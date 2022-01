COLFAX - On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at approximately 6:00 p.m, Whitman County law enforcement officers were notified of a possible theft in progress at the Rosauers grocery store in Colfax. According to Whitman County, information had been provided by store clerks that two individuals had come into the store and began to load their personal bags with groceries, before leaving the store without paying for the items.

