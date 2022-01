On Tuesday night, Storage Wars will air its milestone 300th episode, and buyer Brandi Passante let her “claws come out” during one of the bidding wars. The popular A&E series first premiered back in 2010 after auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson pitched the idea to the network. The couple have each attended storage locker auctions for decades, and have their own auctioneering business. They thought their work would make for interesting reality TV viewing, and they couldn’t have been more right. The series is now in its 13th season and tonight marks the season finale.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO