Six-year-old Aubrey English was diagnosed with cancer when she was just three years old, but the rambunctious little girl never let that get her down. She took her cancer treatments like the champ that she is and, three years later, she is finally in remission. During her treatments, Aubrey could frequently be found dancing to the Ciara song “Level Up”, and inspiring those along the way — including Ciara herself.

