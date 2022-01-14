ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at Kuwait refinery kills 2 and critically injures 5

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire erupted in Kuwait during maintenance work at a major oil refinery on Friday, killing two workers and critically injuring five others, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said. This is the second fire to erupt at the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery...

Dubai
