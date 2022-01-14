ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

German med students praised for standing up to protesters

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German officials have praised a group of medical students who held a silent vigil outside a hospital in Dresden late Thursday in protest against a rally by far-right vaccine skeptics. Saxony's governor, Michael Kretschmer, thanked the students Friday on Twitter, saying they had made...

www.stltoday.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Twitter loses appeal in French online hate speech case

PARIS — Twitter must disclose details on what it does to tackle hate speech online in France, the Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday, handing a win to advocacy groups that say the social network does not do enough to clamp down on hateful content. The verdict upheld a...
INTERNET
newschain

Peers maul Government protest crackdown setting stage for stand-off

A string of defeats have been inflicted by peers against a Government protest crackdown in the wake of major disruption caused by eco-activists. The House of Lords rejected a raft of controversial measures proposed by ministers in response to action taken by Insulate Britain and others. New powers turned down...
PROTESTS
KEYC

Rally held to protest policies aimed at transgender students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend several organizations in South Dakota held protests against bills in this year’s legislative session they say are aimed at the transgender community. Those who attended the Sioux Falls protest say they hope the day comes where these kinds of events...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Person
Karl Lauterbach
Person
Michael Kretschmer
Vice

Thousands of Germans Are Quitting Church to Avoid Paying Taxes

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. Little-known fact: Christians and Jews in Germany pay between eight and nine percent of their payroll tax to the church or synagogue every single month. This practice, known as Kirchensteue (“church tax” in German) or Kultussteuer (“worship tax”), sees worshippers help fund the religious institutions they were baptised in and registered with as kids. Those include Catholic and Protestant churches and Jewish synagogues, while Orthodox Christians, Buddhists, Muslims and a few other groups are exempt.
RELIGION
BBC

Community praised as Coventry armed stand-off enters fifth day

A community has been praised for its "incredible spirit" as an armed stand-off disrupts life for a fifth day. A 41-year-old man remains in a Coventry flat after barricading himself in with his eight-year-old son, having refused to leave since Sunday. Armed officers are at the scene and police say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on criminalising protest: the Lords must take a stand

Checks and balances are built into every democracy. On Monday, the House of Lords has the chance to show how much this matters and why. Amendments added to the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill by the government late last year would restrict the right to protest beyond the measures already debated by MPs, and criminalise trespass. The new powers granted to the police by these extra clauses, along with sentences of up to a year for offences such as obstructing “nationally significant infrastructure” including roads and airports, are an assault on civil liberties. Freedom of expression, including the freedom of assembly, is central to a liberal democracy. Governments often need to hear what protesters have to say. For ministers to attack them is particularly worrying at a time when some senior Conservatives are pushing back against environmentalism more broadly, as well as against anti-racist initiatives.
POLITICS
The Independent

Media groups protest restrictions for 3 ex-officers' trial

A coalition of media groups says restrictions on access to the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death amount to an unconstitutional closing of the courtroom.Citing the risks of the pandemic, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has restricted the number of people who may be in his courtroom for the proceedings against Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane on charges that they deprived Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Jury selection begins Thursday. Magnuson has also restricted how much can be seen on a closed-circuit feed of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheConversationCanada

Carrots, sermons, sticks: Vaccine mandates face opposition around the globe

Politicians around the world are torn between pressure to implement vaccine mandates and the danger of further fuelling social division and protests. When COVID-19 arrived, the carrot dangled to citizens was that once the majority of them were vaccinated, life would return to normal. Some governments offered incentives and prizes to encourage vaccination. In Moscow, draws for cars were held while Londoners had the chance to win tickets to football matches. However, the rise of COVID-19 variants, along with the waning of the protection offered by vaccines against infection, meant that the pandemic continued even in countries where the majority of...
PUBLIC HEALTH

