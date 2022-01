The 2022 Lexus LX 600 is a revelation in many ways. It doesn’t just look different on the outside, it also comes with a whole set of new tech features, a new engine and transmission, and is even based on a new platform. But, more than all that, it has to fill the shoes of the Land Cruiser, which isn’t on sale anymore in the U.S. despite its cult following. The LX 600 is essentially an LC 300 with a better suit, and Lexus has even offered it in a sporty trim this time. But, all said and done, will the new LX be a runaway success and bring good numbers for the automaker?

